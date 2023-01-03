Every third Russian has planned to change jobs in the new year 2023. This is reported by the Rabota.ru service, the results of the survey of which are available “Gazety.ru”. The survey involved 5,000 respondents over the age of 18 from all regions of Russia.

“54 percent of respondents are ready to change their place of employment if they receive a good offer. One in three Russians (32 percent) will change jobs in 2023 anyway. Only 14 percent do not plan to change jobs,” the study says.

At the same time, the most desired indicator in a new job for 69 percent of respondents was salary, 45 percent would prefer an adequate team, and 41 percent would like to maintain a balance between work and leisure. 36 percent of respondents wished for career prospects, and 31 percent of Russians would like to have interesting tasks at a new place of employment. For another 30 percent, the most important indicator is the possibility of training, and for 28 percent, flexible working hours.

Every fourth respondent would like the office to be close to home, and every tenth (11 percent) would like there to be no dress code. 17 percent of respondents would prefer to change their field of activity at a new job.

Of those who are considering leaving their jobs in 2023, 15 percent of those surveyed plan to definitely change their field of activity, 63 percent – only if they receive an attractive offer. Every fifth (21 percent) would not like to change the scope of employment.

86 percent of Russians who are ready to change their profession are already taking some action to do so. 44 percent of them are looking for suitable jobs, 33 percent are studying professions that may be suitable, and ten percent are retraining or educating in another profession. 14 percent of the respondents do not plan to change their field of activity.

