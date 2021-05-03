Every third Russian businessman would like to “blacken” a competitor. This is the conclusion reached by the study of Modulbank, reports RIA News…

The bank conducted a survey among 68 thousand entrepreneurs. 32 percent of the respondents answered in the affirmative to the question of whether it is permissible to use “black PR” against their competitors. At the same time, only 3.6 percent of the surveyed businessmen are ready to take such a step first, the rest – only as a response.

68 percent of the entrepreneurs surveyed said they had suffered from business betrayal, while 14 percent admitted that they themselves treated partners in bad faith. At the same time, only 15 percent of respondents said that it is impossible to build a business honestly.

Earlier, a survey of the online service YouDo.com and the ONF business platform showed that almost every second Russian working for himself does not register a business or self-employment. The majority cite tax oppression and problems in lending as the reason for the refusal to legally operate. Businessmen without Russian citizenship and those who have not found a permanent income are not yet ready to agree to registration of employment.