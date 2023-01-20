VseInstrumenty.ru, an online hypermarket of goods for the home, summer cottage, construction and repair, conducted a survey and found out which movie interiors inspire Russians during repairs in their apartment. It turned out that one in ten would have settled in the room of Sabrina from the series “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.” Izvestia got acquainted with the results of the survey on January 20.

Thus, 16% of respondents would like to live in the interiors of the TV series “Big Little Lies” and the same number – in the setting of the film “Why Women Kill”. 12% of respondents dream of the house of the heroines from Charmed, and another 11% dream of Kevin’s house from the movie Home Alone.

One in ten would live in the room of Sabrina, the little witch. Also, among the answer options, the Russians indicated the two-story apartment of the Bukins from “Happy Together”, the closet of Harry Potter, as well as the house of the characters from the TV series “Friends”.

As the survey showed, every second (50%) Russian tried to recreate the interior or design elements from their favorite movie or TV series, while most of them (70%) succeeded.

Of those who failed, the main reason for what happened is the lack of money (27%), the inability to find the necessary materials and furniture on the Russian market (21%), errors in repair work or design decisions (21%). Another 15% changed their minds about recreating the interior from their favorite series or movie during the renovation process. 9% admitted that the idea was not appreciated by relatives. Another 6% of the survey participants themselves realized that the implementation of the idea looks strange.

In December, Russians surveyed spoke about the criteria for ideal housing. Thus, the majority of respondents would like to live in a country house, while many also named transport accessibility as one of the main features of ideal housing.