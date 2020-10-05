In Moscow, during the coronavirus pandemic, more than 752 thousand fines were issued for those who did not comply with the self-isolation regime. This number was named by the operational headquarters for infection control in its Telegram-channel.

According to the latest data, fines were issued to every tenth person, since in April-May, eight million citizens were on mandatory self-isolation. Various companies have been prosecuted more than 27 thousand times. The maximum penalty was applied to 150 enterprises in the form of temporary suspension of work processes.

“A fine is not only a way to punish violators. First of all, it is an instrument of justice that protects the lives and health of honest and conscientious people, ”the department explained and added that“ not least ”the fines had a beneficial and effective impact on the epidemiological situation.

In particular, at the peak of the self-isolation regime, the number of motorists in the city decreased by 4-5 times, the operational headquarters said. In addition, more than 95 percent of infected Muscovites followed quarantine measures in good faith. For this reason, the incidence rate has decreased 10 times.

However, now Moscow is once again experiencing an acute period of a pandemic, the report said. In this regard, the authorities again demanded that citizens and companies adhere to strict security measures.

As of October 5, a total of 307,477 people infected with coronavirus were recorded in Moscow, of which 3,537 were identified infected in the past 24 hours. Since the beginning of the epidemic in Moscow, 5370 people have died, and 253 944 patients have been cured.

