Every tenth inhabitant of the Earth turned out to be immune to vaccines not only against COVID-19, but also against other diseases. Rinat Maksyutov, director of the Vector Research Center, spoke about this in an interview with Izvestia.

“There is always about ten percent of the population in the population who do not react (in terms of the formation of immunity) to any vaccines,” he said, noting that many factors, in principle, affect the production of antibodies – from human behavior to the characteristics of his immune system.

Maksyutov pointed out that the instructions for EpiVacCorone and other Russian vaccines state that the protective titer of antibodies and the duration of immunity after vaccination are unknown. This will be clarified after the end of post-registration studies in mid-late April.

The head of Vector said that after any vaccine against coronavirus there is a chance to get infected. Most often this is due to the fact that the time required for the appearance of full-fledged immunity has not passed. For example, in the course of clinical studies on 150 volunteers over 60 years old, 20 people fell ill with the first vaccination.