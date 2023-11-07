President appealed to radio and television stations for awareness campaigns even without contracts

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) made an appeal for awareness about prostate cancer this Tuesday (6.Nov.2023). The PT member stated that every man “self-respecting” You should seek an early diagnosis of the disease and carry out digital rectal exams without fear. He made the statement in reference to the Blue November campaign.

“Every man who respects himself, who respects himself, who respects his family, who likes his family, his wife, his children, his father, his mother, who likes himself, his life, needs to create sense and have a prostate exam”, he said during his program “Conversation with the President”.

The president declared that men need to have courage and undergo exams with a proctologist to avoid falling victim to a disease that is, in many cases, curable. According to INCA (National Cancer Institute), prostate cancer is the 2nd most common cancer among men in Brazil, behind only non-melanoma skin cancer.

“If he is afraid of being touched by a doctor, he should ask his wife how many touches she has had in her life every time she goes to the doctor and the same woman comes out who came in. Many people die from prostate cancer and you can avoid this with a little courage”, said the PT member.

Lula appealed to radio and television stations to publicize the issue. She asked that channels broadcast, even without commercial contracts, warnings about the importance of early diagnosis and combating prejudice in relation to prostate cancer screening.

“I want to make an appeal to radio and television stations. It doesn’t have to be paid advertising. Each radio and television station has an ethical obligation to start by instructing Brazilian society to take advantage of the month of November and take prostate exams”, said the president.

Watch the broadcast: