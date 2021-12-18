Home page politics

From: Kathrin Reikowski

Markus Söders polls in Bavaria are falling. © Peter Kneffel / dpa / archive image

Survey slap for Söder: Every second person in Bavaria is dissatisfied with their work. In contrast, the approval ratings of the CSU are increasing.

Munich – The popularity of Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) continues to decline: This is the result of a survey by the opinion research institute Civey. Every second person in Bavaria is therefore dissatisfied with Söder’s work.

This is the worst value for Söder since he took office in March 2018, writes the Augsburger Allgemeine Zeitung. She regularly commissions the surveys. The polls for Söder have been falling significantly since November.

Numbers for Söder in descent: Another four percent more approval last month

Around 35 percent of those living in Bavaria are “very dissatisfied” with Söder’s work, and around 15 percent are “dissatisfied”. The proportion of dissatisfied rose by 4 percent since the previous month.

Only 40 percent of the Bavarians were satisfied, ten percent of the survey participants were “undecided”. “How satisfied are you with the work of Prime Minister Markus Söder?” Was the question that around 5000 people in Bavaria had answered.

Söder’s CSU on the rise: 35 percent would make their cross with the CSU

On the other hand, Söder’s party, the CSU, has received positive feedback from voters. If the general election were on Sunday, 35 percent would cross the line with the CSU. That is almost two percentage points more than in the previous month.

Surprise also with the poll results for the AfD. It had recently leveled off at 6 percent. But now the value is falling again. Only 5 percent of the voters would currently vote for the AfD in a state election. The AfD would have to fear moving into the Bavarian Parliament.