Which mother dares to say that her highlight of the day is when the baby is sleeping?

Far too few mothers do that, says clinical psychologist Mirjam Meek. “While it is a perfectly normal thought.” In her practice, she treats women who discover during or after pregnancy that reality does not quite match their expectations. Because having a child also means loss.

One in ten women is diagnosed with a depression or anxiety disorder around having a child, she writes in her recently published book The expectation is over. And a much larger group, one in five, develops milder psychological complaints. They find out for various reasons that they don’t just like being a mother at all.

Once these women decided they wanted to be mothers, they rarely considered the possibility.

Meek (1977) is a former obstetrician who, after ten years, retrained as a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist. As a midwife, she found it difficult to let go of her patients after nine months of intensive supervision. “While it is actually just beginning.” She now has her own practice, MeJa in Groningen, specializing in the treatment of psychological complaints related to pregnancy and parenthood. In her book she recorded stories from her practice.

This is how Meek describes the story of a client who, walking past a playground with her newborn child in the pram, can only think: what a waste of time. She is jealous when her partner comes home from work while she was at home with their child. She calls herself a “regret mother.” How many regret mothers are there, Meek wonders in her book. She writes: “Every mother who comes to our practice thinks she is the only one. Apparently you don’t meet these mothers on the street. It is also never your neighbor and certainly not an Instagram hit. There are no known figures of women who have become mothers and regret it. Because who dares to say that out loud?” Regretting motherhood is a big taboo, she says. It’s not that these women don’t love their child. They regret losing part of their identity. They lack freedom and direction.

We are often aware of the physical risks of having a child, she says, but those who become pregnant also take emotional and psychological risks. These are risks associated with such a major change. “You don’t know in advance what you will lose, but it is certain: it will all be different. And different doesn’t always mean that everything just gets better.” People should realize better, she thinks, that having a child is a change that also rubs a bit. “Many people think that motherhood is a talent that you get as soon as you have a child.”

That is not true?

“No, it really is something you have to learn. People often talk about ‘the mother feeling’. A kind of intuition. That you know what your child needs. But many mothers discover that that is not the case at all, and that it is sometimes very complicated. For example, they think in advance that they will become a very patient mother, who will endlessly do crafts and play outside with her children. If it turns out that you are not at all the mother you thought you were, it affects how you feel.”

And you should think about that in advance?

“Yes, and that is also the hardest part. I come across this so much in my practice. People don’t want to know that. If you are operated on in a hospital, doctors are obliged to tell you about the risks of anesthesia. I think people should also know that if there is a desire to have children. But the idea that being pregnant and becoming a mother should be fun is woven into our culture.”

People should be aware of the risks and thus make a more conscious choice for a child?

“Actually yes. I’m not advocating that they should choose differently. But they do need to prepare well for pregnancy and motherhood. I would also like women to talk to each other much more honestly about what motherhood means to them.”

Because that happens too little?

Firmly: “Yes. That really happens too little. So often I see people in my practice who really think they are one of the few, that they are failing as a mother. It is of course also the case that when you are pregnant you are on a pink cloud and are not receptive to those stories. Then another mother can tell you that she has not slept for months, or that it is all quite disappointing, but then you are not open to it because you are not ready for it.”

The book tells the story of a woman who had prepared herself perfectly for motherhood. She had read books, taken a course. But once the time came, things didn’t turn out the way she had thought. Five weeks after giving birth, she was with Mirjam Meek. Exhausted, lethargic and anxious – afraid she couldn’t handle the responsibility and afraid of making mistakes. Meek describes how she raises her voice in that first conversation to reinforce her story. ‘That eternally high bar. She’s not sick. She has no disorder. She can just get used to motherhood.’

The group of women who develop psychological complaints like this is much larger than the group who actually get peripartum depression. Yet, according to Mirjam Meek, it is still much more than the officially established 10 percent of pregnant and recently-given women (about 23,000 women per year). Meek: “I think we don’t see a lot of these women. Because they are ashamed, or because there is no place in mental health care, or because people cannot afford the care, or because they do not know that they have depression. Many women also downplay it, they think: it must be part of it. And: it will pass.”

Is it possible that you don’t know you have depression?

“Yes, especially during or after pregnancy, because the symptoms are so similar to all kinds of complaints that are also associated with being pregnant. Such as severe fatigue, restlessness and all kinds of physical complaints. That means that gloom is very often not recognized. Not by the midwife, not by the GP, and not by the mother herself.”

The line between gloom and depression is thin?

“Yes, it is a kind of continuum: on the one hand you feel good, on the other hand you have a major depression and there is a lot in between. Many women are just very strong. And they’re ashamed, and that’s the stigma, if they don’t manage to enjoy it. Especially when thoughts like: I wish I had never started this. And when you have those thoughts, who is around you to listen to them? That is also what I advocate: now these people come to me and my colleagues, because it feels safe. But it would of course be much nicer if you had people around you who could hear that. Because can we as a society do that? Can we hear that without immediately wanting to remove it, because as listeners we can’t really handle it?”

You think not?

“I think not, no.”

Why not?

“It is hard for us to bear it when things are not going well for the people we love. Then we would like to solve that. We say: you really need to seek help. When you really should just listen. Not many people can do that. In addition: if there is a lot of judgment and condemnation somewhere, it is in the mother country.”

Why do so many pregnant women or women who have just given birth develop psychological complaints?

“We don’t know exactly. One explanation is the increasing individualism. That village of ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ is actually no longer there. You are increasingly doing motherhood alone, or in a very small community. Crying babies are sometimes hospitalized with a social indication, to help the mothers recover. They do not knock on the door of a friend, neighbor or mother, because they think: they are also busy, they have their own problems. I see a lot of loneliness, and also a lot of shame. And: maybe we don’t adjust our lives enough when we have a child. We want to become a mother or father, but we also want to continue doing our job, playing sports, being social, having time for hobbies. As a result, there is not enough rest and too little space to get used to this major transition.”

An important piece of advice for gloom or depression is to improve the balance between tension and relaxation. Help is needed for this: for example, the partner must be with the child more often, the mother must be given the opportunity to sleep through the night now and then. Meek: “Many women then say: yes, but that is not possible, because he has to work tomorrow. We are so full of emancipation, but in my consulting room I sometimes see little of that. I sometimes say jokingly: did you discuss in advance on which side of the bed the co-sleeper will be placed? I know of few couples where the baby goes to sleep on the partner’s side. I’m not saying you have to, but I’m saying: why don’t we talk about that?”