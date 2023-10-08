In 2022 alone, expenditures from the state development bank were associated with around 1.1 million jobs

The contribution of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) for the job market in Brazil varied in a similar way to the share of the Bank’s disbursements in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) from 2014 to 2020. This is demonstrated in the new study published by the public company linked to Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services.

From 2014 to 2022, for every R$1 million spent by the Bank, around 10.2 jobs were involved. In 2022 alone, expenditures from the state development bank were associated with around 1.1 million jobs. Here’s the complete of the study (PDF – 159 kB).

As the publication shows, in 2014 the Bank’s support was related to around 3% of total occupations. In 2020, the contribution was close to 1%. In 2014, BNDES disbursements represented 3.2% of GDP, while in 2020 this percentage was 0.9%.

In the study, the relationship between fixed investments financed by the institution and jobs in the country is analyzed based on the application of the MEE (BNDES Employment Estimation Model. The MEE is an input-output model, which uses data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) in order to estimate how many jobs are linked to investments supported by the Bank. Direct and indirect jobs are considered.

The publication shows that, throughout the period analyzed, on average, 59% of jobs were in sectors directly impacted by fixed investments supported by the public company (direct jobs), while 41% were in the production chains of these sectors (indirect jobs ).

The published study highlights that “the effect of BNDES support on employment is not limited to supported companies. The use of the MEE allows the BNDES to also have estimates about the jobs involved in the supply chain contracted by the companies supported to execute their investments”.

The most recent version of the MEE estimates the impact of fixed investments on the country’s wage bill and added value. The study highlights that it is still possible to improve the SEM and incorporate new variables. To give an example, it is possible to incorporate estimates on other variables in which the data can be made compatible with the structure of the National Accounts System, for example, value added, taxes, imports, wage bill, and also environmental aspects.

The BNDES plans to improve the collection of its own data, so as to also have greater detail on the institution’s disbursement data.