Legislative chief says letters are reaction to any attack, whether “from a citizen to the president of the Republic”

The Senate President, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Monday (8.Aug.2022) that any questioning of the electoral system and electronic voting machines, is “from a citizen to the President of the Republic”, must have the “due reaction”.

“This is what society has done through demonstrations, letters, affirmations”, said the head of the Legislative Branch in an interview at the headquarters of the Federal Council of the OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil), in Brasília, without mentioning the president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Watch the video with the statements of the President of the Senate (2min54s):

The OAB launched this Monday (Aug 8) a manifesto in defense of democracy and electronic voting system.

It followed in the footsteps of the letters organized by the USP Law School (University of São Paulo) and by Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), which were signed by bankers, businessmen, artists and politicians.

Although none of the manifestos mention Bolsonaro, the trigger for the publication of the texts was the meeting at Palácio da Alvorada in which the president told dozens of ambassadors from foreign countries that the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) “Attack Against Democracy”.

In his speech, the Chief Executive spoke to diplomats about alleged fraud in electronic voting machines, without providing evidence. He also linked ministers Edson Fachin, Alexandre de Moraes and Roberto Barroso to the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), its biggest rival in this year’s elections.

“[O manifesto da OAB] it is not something that is aimed at A or B. Nor does it reveal any kind of electoral or partisan preference, but an affirmation of defense of democracy, of the Constitution and of defense of the country”, said Pacheco.

Asked about the actions that the Ministry of Defense has been taking under the pretext of monitoring the elections, Pacheco said that the Armed Forces are committed to democracy, but added that “the sole responsibility for the statement of how the electoral system should be belongs to the Electoral Justice”.

The TSE rejected a request from the Defense on the submission of data from the last two general elections, 2014 and 2018.

“On October 2nd, Brazil will have an election through the electronic voting system, managed by the Superior Electoral Court, and with the reliable result in the polls of what is the popular will. This result will have to be respected by everyone in Brazil”, said the president of the Senate.

Tribute and speech

In this 2nd one, Pacheco was decorated by the Federal Council of the OAB with the Raymundo Faoro medal, dedicated, according to the entity, to “those whose works effectively contribute to the democratic rule of law”.

The senator is a licensed attorney. He has already presided over the Minas Gerais section of the Order.

In a speech to the plenary of the OAB collegiate, the head of the Legislature described the current political moment in the country as a “national bifurcation” similar to other moments in Brazilian history.

“As we are always rediscovering, outside the law there is no salvation. […] There is something that unites us in terms of intransigence. We cannot allow any type of authoritarian outburst that seeks to undermine an achievement of another generation, which our generation has a duty to uphold: the achievement of democracy“, said.

According to Pacheco, the OAB’s commitment to democracy, the Democratic State of Law and the Federal Constitution “goes beyond electoral or party preferences”.