Rules are rules. Therefore, every new car must be ready for the alcohol interlock from July. What do we think about that?

Driving while drunk is for the faint of heart. We repeat ourselves again. You should not get into a car with alcohol behind your back. Or at least, not behind the wheel. It is not only dangerous, but also antisocial.

Because how often do you hear of a drunk driver causing an accident resulting in casualties, but leaving his car unscathed? Indeed, far too often. That is why it is good that the government wants to do something about it.

But is the way the right one?

Every new car must have an alcohol interlock

From next year onwards the connection for the alcohol lock is mandatory in all new cars. Simply put, it is a kind of plug to which the devices can be connected. The idea is that the alcohol lock can easily be installed in cars afterwards.

Such an alcohol lock itself is not cheap, you pay between 1500 and 2000 euros for it. But connecting is then very easy. And if there is such a lock in your car, you can only drive if you blow into it without drinking anything.

Alcolocks are already common in many countries, such as Sweden and Finland. The devices are already in taxis and commercial vehicles and they can only drive if the driver is sober. It’s different here.

Here the alcolock was removed as a punishment 5 years ago. It is a bit too expensive and also susceptible to fraud. If you have your sober daughter sitting next to you, you can always ask her if she would like to blow.

Anyway, from July next year all new cars must have a connection for such a blowing device. And we are curious what you think about that. patronizing, or a good idea?

