One in 20 women in the world will be diagnosed with breast cancer throughout their lives. If current rates continue, by 2050, 3.2 million new cases of breast cancer and 1.1 million will be recorded … of deaths related to this disease every year. This growth will disproportionately affect countries with a bass Human Development Index (IDH).

These estimates are based on the Global Cancer Cancer Observatory (IARC in English), which includes data from the CANCER INCONDENCE IN Five Continents and the mortality database of the World Health Organization (WHO) and are published in the magazine ‘Nature Medicine‘.

“Every minute, four women are diagnosed with breast cancer worldwide and a woman dies from this disease, and these statistics are getting worse,” says the IARC scientist, Joanne Kimone of the authors of the report. “Countries can mitigate or reverse these trends by adopting primary prevention policies and investing in early detection and treatment to save millions of lives in the coming decades.”

Worldwide, breast cancer is the most common among women and the second in general, with 2.3 million new cases and 670,000 deaths in 2022. However, its impact varies according to the region: incidence rates They are higher in Australia, New Zealand, North America and North Europeand lower in Central Asia, central and eastern Africa.

On the other hand, the rates of mortality They are higher in Melanesia, Polynesia and Western Africa, and lower in Eastern Asia and Central and North America. A pattern is observed in which, as the Human Development Index (HDI) decreases, mortality increases the incidence; In countries with very high HDI, 17 out of 100 diagnosed women die, while in countries with low HDI, more than half (56) die.

According to data from the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), in 2024, the increase in incidence is due in breast cancer in Spainin addition to population growth, to advance in early detection techniques, aging and risk factors such as sedentary lifestyle, tobacco and alcohol consumption, pollution and obesity.

In European countries such as ours (which has the slightest accumulated risk of dying due to breast cancer at 75), the incidence increase observed in all age groups is accompanied by a significant decrease in the risk of dying. The increase in Spain, points to SCINCE MEDICA CENTER Josep Maria Borràs, director of the Catalan Oncology Planit is explained in part because we start from intermediate incidence figures in the European context.

Mortality

The document also reveals that, according to the rates of 2022, 1 in 20 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their life, and 1 in 70 will die from this disease. However, there are large variations between countries and continents. For example, The risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer was higher in France (1 in 9) and North America (1 in 10), while the risk of dying of breast cancer was higher in Fiji (1 out of 24) and Africa (1 in 47). In contrast, the risk of dying of breast cancer was 1 in 59 in France and 1 in 77 in North America.

Worldwide, most cases and breast cancer deaths occur in people 50 years or olderwho represent 71% of the new cases and 79% of the deaths. Although the proportion of breast cancer deaths in people under 50 is less than the incidence, it varies widely, from 8% in Europe to 41% in Africa.

The researchers found that, in the last period of 10 years of historical data (2008–2017), The incidence rates of breast cancer increased between 1% and 5% annual in 27 of the 50 countries (mainly countries with very high HDI) whose data met the Quality Criteria of the IARC for Cancer Insence in Five Continents.

It is important to note that breast cancer mortality rates decreased by 29 of the 46 countries (with very high HDI), according to the WHO mortality database. Only seven of these countries (for example, Belgium and Denmark) achieved the objective of the WHO Breast Cancer Global Breast Cancer Initiative to reduce breast cancer mortality rates by annual 2.5%.

“This report highlights the urgent need for quality data on cancer and precise records of the number of new diagnoses and results in countries with low and medium HDI,” says Isabelle Soerjomataram, deputy director of the Cancer Surveillance Branch in the IARC .