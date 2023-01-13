What is the legacy of Gert-Jan Segers, now that he is leaving as leader of the Christian Union? And how nice it is to become a politician, if you are threatened even after you leave, as Ferd Grapperhaus is now experiencing. Meanwhile, former alderman Richard de Mos is on trial for corruption on Monday, but what about that?
