Every match is a final .. This is how Pep Guardiola said one day as he prepares to lead Manchester City in a match in the European Champions League, and this is how the major football teams deal with every match .. There are no dull calculations about the motives, the location of the match, and whether it is on your stadium or On the opponent’s court? Is it inside or outside the country?

It is the mentality of professionalism in any field, for professionalism means mastering the work, performing the work with the maximum possible energy and with the utmost seriousness, and because the professional mind is largely absent from the Arab player and athlete, we find our teams and teams in difficult situations without a real or logical justification.

When the UAE national team plays in a group that includes Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, it is expected that the group will lead from the first day, for reasons related to the team’s position in Asian football, the degree of interest in the game and its sponsorship, and the extent of the development that has undergone it during years of work and serious experiences, so how does «white ‘occupy »Fourth place with 6 points only in that group whose teams were not on the Asian football map?

I do not exclude an Arab national team or an Arab team from this “logarithm”, to the extent that for years we see Egypt as the champion of Africa, but it does not reach the World Cup. And when he was crowned the continental title three times in a row in 2006, 2008 and 2010, he did not qualify for the African Nations Finals three times in a row, and for many years and because of the absence of a professional mind and the waste of winning in easy matches, we say about every match: “It is a bottleneck”, because wasting puts us in Difficult Accounts Department.

Today, Al-Ahly plays with the Congolese Vita Club, and Zamalek with Tunisia’s Esperance, and the two matches are a “bottleneck”. When Al-Ahly confronted the Congolese champion in Cairo, he dominated and squandered his players 11 scoring opportunities, and came out 2-2, and Zamalek played in Tunisia in front of Esperance, 27 minutes, and imposed his word. But he came out defeated by three goals, so the victory of Al-Ahly and Zamalek today became an irreplaceable choice. The two teams are ranked third in the first and fourth groups due to the absence of a professional mentality, and the wasting of opportunities for superiority and field control, and because the Egyptian and Arab player plays every match and in his mind that there is another match in The box, and he will be able to compensate for it, so the result will be pressure, tension and loss of focus, because our player finds himself unable to make up for what he lost.

** Every match is a decisive final and a watershed, and if we do not digest that saying, then every match will remain a “bottleneck” .. I have lived my entire professional life, and I dream of a bottle without a neck!