The powerful earthquake in Turkey and Syria that occurred on February 6 continues to update its tragic results : in the first country, more than 9 thousand people died, in the second – more than 1.2 thousand people. On February 8, local residents again faced a series of tremors. Against this background, Russia is increasing humanitarian assistance to the affected regions, and compatriots are providing support on the ground : give people warm clothes and food, as well as tools for clearing rubble. However, the spirit of Istanbul has also changed in recent days, with special suitcases appearing in supermarkets useful in an earthquake. Although people themselves collect backpacks in case of a threat.

elemental strike

New wave of earthquakes hit Turkey . Three days after the first devastating strike in the area of ​​the previous epicenter the inhabitants again faced with the elements of nature. From the very morning of February 8, a series of tremors passed at magnitudes from 4.6 to 5.3 near the cities of Kahramanmarash, Gaziantep and Adiyaman, follows from the official data of the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the epicenter of the crushing aftershocks in Kahramanmaras on February 8 . According to the latest data, earthquakes in this country claimed the lives of more than 9 thousand people, more than 49 thousand were injured. The head of state put goal: eliminate the consequences in a year, build apartments for the victims in ten provinces and allocate 10 thousand lira to each family (about 38.5 thousand rubles). Later, information appeared in the media that a family of four Russian citizens was under the rubble, there was a chance to save them.

Help “Izvestia” A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 occurred on February 6 at 04:17 local time (coinciding with Moscow) in the province of Kahramanmarash – 27 km from Gaziantep, where more than a million people live. Then, in the middle of the day, a second major earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 was recorded with an epicenter near the city of Elbistan. The tremors were felt, including in Abkhazia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Israel, Jordan, Iraq, Cyprus, Lebanon and Syria. The Turkish President said the earthquake was the strongest since 1939. There is national mourning in the country until February 12. The head of state declared 10 provinces of the country affected by the earthquake as an emergency area for at least three months.

Rescuers from dozens of countries flocked to help the people of Turkey: according to the authorities, in addition to Russia, experts from France, the United States and Armenia are clearing the rubble. Total offers of assistance to Ankara came from 45 states, Erdogan said. More than 100 rescuers have already arrived from the Russian Federation . The First Deputy Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia Alexander Chupriyan previously specified: our specialists will work until the end of the search and rescue operation. However, a new plane is already on the way: a team of 50 Russian rescuers and 11 doctors was sent to help in the aftermath of the earthquake to provide medical assistance to the injured.

Moreover, in addition to destruction, the earthquakes also led to natural deviations: the sea level near the port of Iskenderun in southern Turkey rose by several meters on Wednesday, residents of some areas are already being evacuated.

In the points closest to the epicenter, eyewitnesses on Wednesday also felt the force of natural shocks. “ My colleague was driving at that moment about 100-110 km from Gaziantep, she was driving, she said that her car began to drive, she barely managed to control ”, – Russian woman Anna, who lives in Ankara, shared with Izvestia.

“I collected a bag in case of shocks – it’s standing next to the exit”

At the same time, for example there was no earthquake in Istanbul, but the picture of the city has changed a lot , compatriots told Izvestia. So, music no longer plays in entertainment venues, many events have been canceled, and the general mood of passers-by expresses great melancholy , Russian woman Yana Romanova, who lives with her family in Istanbul, told Izvestia. At the same time, many residents of the city are already mentally preparing for the fact that a natural disaster can happen to them.

— We track shocks in applications. Gathered backpacks in case you need to run out abruptly : with medicines, documents and other things. Every night, almost every hour, we wake up and check if there are tremors near Istanbul or harbingers of a strong earthquake. It now goes along the junction of the plate, and Istanbul is on it. So it can go even further. Thinking about what to do if we see tension,” she said.

The Russian woman also shared her experience: during an earthquake of 5 points in a neighboring city, in Istanbul it was 3.5. “And that was at night. I remember our bed shaking. And in the first seconds you just can’t understand what’s going on just don’t expect it. And you need to quickly navigate – get up and get ready, ”added Yana.

Michael Agafonov told Izvestia that he had already prepared all the documents, money and clothes.

— I packed a bag in case of shocks – it stands next to the exit along with a set of clothes, jeans and a hoodie, in case I suddenly need to run at night so that I can just jump out into the street and get dressed there he explained.

According to the Russian, now supermarkets begin selling special suitcases in case of an earthquake where there is water, a flashlight, gloves and more. It is noteworthy that the first reports of tremors coincided with a sharp cooling in Istanbul. Thus, the temperature dropped to almost 0°C, it started to snow and rain, Michael stressed.

Blood collection points are being actively deployed in the city, but only people with a residence permit or citizenship can donate it. , compatriots explained. Separately, they noted: Russians living in Turkey are actively involved in collecting the necessary things for the victims.

The Russians help a lot. Some people share what they have. Someone specially goes to buy. The people are all very friendly and helpful. It’s nice to see that they are ready to give the last money to help – emphasized Yana Romanova.

— There is a small restaurant in the neighboring house, poetry evenings were held there, a “bohemian” place. But now they are actively collecting things that will be handed over to the victims of the earthquake. . I plan to go there today and donate a jacket that is already too small for me. I asked them what to bring first. They told me that I need milk, chocolate, in general – food that can be consumed immediately. That is, something that does not need to be cooked: bars, muesli, and something high-calorie like chocolate, – added Michael Agafonov.

Through social networks in Istanbul, they are actively distributing memos on what to do in the event of an earthquake, they noted. A similar situation is in tourist Alanya: exercises are regularly held in the region and similar certificates are distributed.

— We send out announcements to collect aid to local groups, in the center of Alanya, collection points, as far as I can see, respond and take – Maria, who lives in Avsallar near Alanya, told Izvestia.

However, the Russians say: there is no panic due to a potential threat in any of the regions that were not affected by the earthquake . However, “the sadness of the whole people” and the anxiety of the Turks are felt in the country: not only for their loved ones in the earthquake-prone part of the country, but also for all the people who suffered there, eyewitnesses concluded.

Syrian tragedy

The consequences of a series of earthquakes were devastating not only for Turkey, but also for part of Syria . According to the authorities, more than 1.2 thousand people died there. At the same time, according to the Red Cross, this figure has already reached 1.5 thousand. The President of the Syrian Red Crescent Society, Khaled Habubat, demanded that economic sanctions be lifted from the country to help it overcome the consequences of the earthquake. On February 8, the United Nations coordinator in the Arab Republic, Mustafa bin al-Malich, supported the idea because the sanctions, he argues, are detrimental to humanitarian activities carried out in that country.

Beijing called for lifting restrictions amid the devastating earthquake in Syria. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that “against the background of the catastrophe, the United States must abandon its geopolitical obsessions immediately lift unilateral sanctions on Syria and open the door for humanitarian assistance.”

Russian specialists from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations also arrived in the SAR. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation also said that in the course of rescue operations with the involvement of our military personnel, 27 rubble was dismantled, 42 people were rescued from the rubble. In addition, 57 bodies of the dead were recovered, medical assistance was provided to 194 victims.

At eight deployed points of distribution of humanitarian aid through the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria (CPVS), people received more than 11 tons of food and basic necessities . Over the past 24 hours, more than 9.5 tons of food have been distributed.

Ammar al-Assad, deputy chairman of the international committee of the Syrian parliament, told Izvestia that the authorities are still horrified by what happened in the provinces of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo. “There is significant damage to mosques and other historical buildings. This is incalculable damage.”