Every fifth employer (22%) in Russia intends to reduce the number of employees by the end of the outgoing year, they write with reference to the survey results. “News”…

In addition, almost every tenth organization (11%) plans to cut salaries.

According to the survey, since the beginning of the crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, staff reductions have occurred in almost half of Russian companies, and salary cuts have affected 37% of employees.

According to the experts interviewed by the publication, there are still industries that are far from recovery, so they are set to layoffs.

In addition, relocation of employees to teleworking can severely hit the financial health of organizations, as a result of which they have to go for a reduction in the number of employees.

Earlier it was reported that 4.6 million Russians in the second quarter of 2020 faced wage cuts amid the pandemic. This is 6.2% of the total working population, which is the highest figure since 2013.