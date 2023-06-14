Home page World

A mother with a child. A fifth of women between 45 and 49 in Germany, on the other hand, remain childless. © Patrick Pleul/dpa

In Germany, every fifth woman at the end of her childbearing age has no children. What are the reasons for this? Are there regional differences? And what influence does the level of education have?

Wiesbaden – Every fifth woman between the ages of 45 and 49 in Germany did not have any biological children in the past year. The so-called childless rate at the end of childbearing age has remained almost unchanged for ten years at 20 percent, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Wednesday in Wiesbaden. 15 years ago the rate was slightly lower at 17 percent.

Looking at the data from 2022, there are clear regional differences: the rate in western Germany (20 percent) was significantly higher than in eastern Germany (without Berlin) at 14 percent. Looking at the individual federal states, women aged between 45 and 54 in the city states of Hamburg (29 percent) and Berlin (25 percent) were childless much more frequently than in Thuringia, for example, where the rate was 13 percent.

Leisure and career in the city

“Big cities offer many more opportunities in terms of leisure and career – but also in terms of a changing partner market. A lot of people don’t want to commit and commit themselves,” says Martin Bujard from the Federal Institute for Population Research (BiB). In addition, cities with a lot of traffic or expensive living space are usually less family-friendly.

And what role does the level of education play? Among women between 45 and 49 with a high level of education, the childless rate was 23 percent. With medium education it was 21 percent and with a low level of education even only 11 percent. However: A few years ago, the rate was even higher for the higher educated at 28 percent: “The development is a success and has a lot to do with the improved compatibility of family and work, for example with the introduction of parental allowance,” says Bujard.

Three reasons for childlessness

The expert sees three main reasons for childlessness: “There are women who generally never wanted children. Then there are those who are biologically incapable of having children. And then there are those who cannot find a partner or wait too long.”

At the same time, more and more women over 40 are looking for help in fertility clinics: while there were around 8,000 patients from this age group in 2011, ten years later the number was already more than 12,600. Women are often surprised at how poor the prospects of having a baby are despite reproductive medical help, according to the German IVF register, which compiles data on treatments from more than 130 fertility centers nationwide. From the age of 40, not only does the pregnancy rate drop, the miscarriage rate also increases sharply.

“The success of fertility clinics is often overestimated by older women. And social freezing – i.e. the freezing of egg cells – gives the false security that the decision to have a child can be postponed further and further,” says Bujard. Instead, politics and society should create the conditions to make parenthood more interesting for younger adults.

739,000 babies in 2022

According to the Federal Statistical Office on Wednesday, fewer children were born in Germany than in previous years: According to preliminary data, 739,000 babies were born. That was 7.1 percent less than in 2021 and 5.6 percent less than the average for the years 2019 to 2021. Births in early 2023 also remained at a low level.

According to the Federal Office, one of the main reasons for the falling number of births is that there are fewer women in their late 20s to late 30s – the age range in which most children are born. “The insecurity of the population caused by numerous crises could have had a negative impact on family planning,” suspects the team for demographic analysis. dpa