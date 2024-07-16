Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/16/2024 – 16:08

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), downplayed, on the morning of Tuesday, the 16th, the news related to a police report filed against him by his wife, Regina Carnovale, in 2011. According to the document, Regina complained at the time about threatening calls and messages from the mayor. During a debate promoted by Newspaper this Monday, 15th, Nunes stated that the document was forged, even though in 2020 in a note sent to the vehicle, Regina confirmed the existence of the document.

“Every time an election comes around, some kind of discussion arises to destabilize and harm people. What is important in this whole story is 27 years of marriage, that is what is fundamental,” said the municipal leader in a press conference this morning, avoiding going into the merits of the document.

On Tuesday, the 16th, Nunes’ version of events was also refuted by the State Department of Public Security. According to a statement, “the case in question was registered by the 6th Women’s Defense Precinct in February 2011. At the time, the victim appeared at the specialized unit to report the facts and the incident was forwarded to the Embu Guaçu Precinct, which is responsible for the area where the incident occurred,” the department said.

“I have been married for 27 years, father of Ricardinho, Maiara, Isabela. Grandfather of Ricardinho Neto, a marriage of 27 years that we are extremely proud of being able to have children who make us so proud… This is the story we have to show to society”, added the mayor.