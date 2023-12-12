Approximately every eighth Russian is considering opening his own business in 2024. IFORS Research reported this to Izvestia on December 13 after conducting a study aimed at determining the entrepreneurial potential of Russians. For three years—since February 2020—the survey has been conducted in 85 regions of Russia, with 1,600 respondents over 18 years of age answering questions in each wave. The seventh wave of the study was conducted in November-December 2023.

According to the results of the latest measurement, the entrepreneurial potential of Russians is 13%, a figure that has remained stable for three years (the question was asked to those who do not have their own business).

Among young people (ages 18 to 35 years), the desire to open their own business is higher than among other age groups, and is typical for 23% of respondents in this age category.

The structure of motives for starting a business remains stable: the majority of Russians who are ready to start a business cite the opportunity to realize themselves as the reason for starting their own business (60%), 49% – the opportunity to earn more, and 39% see the most attractive side of entrepreneurship as the opportunity to not depend on the employer .

The most common barriers preventing people from starting their own business, cited by Russians: 48% – fear of losing money, mentioned with equal frequency (38% each) – lack of self-confidence and lack of knowledge, 29% – lack of an idea for a business.

On December 11, a survey showed that approximately half of Russians, 47%, are ready to leave the company due to conflicts with colleagues, 33% will take this step if the company’s office moves to a place of work remote from them. In addition, approximately a third of respondents, 31%, expressed their readiness to leave their job due to a conflict situation with their immediate superior, 25% of respondents – due to inflated KPIs, another 15% may change jobs due to the lack of bonuses or health insurance.