The majority of Russians (83%) consider the capital accumulated for retirement to be a prerequisite for successful work. However, in the assessment of what it should be, in the opinions of citizens, there is a huge spread, Izvestia learned.

If we talk about the “middle class” of expectations, then about half of the compatriots would like to save from 5 million to 50 million rubles for a well-deserved rest, SberNPF and the Rambler & Co holding found out in the course of a nationwide survey.

But if we talk about clearer categories, then the ideas about enough capital to successfully complete a career are very different. A quarter (25%) of people believe that they need to save 20–50 million rubles in order to have a comfortable rest in retirement. Almost the same group of citizens (23%) is guided by 5-10 million rubles.

12% of respondents are ready to be content with smaller amounts: 9% of them would like to have from 1 million to 5 million rubles for their pension, 3% – up to 1 million rubles. On the other side of the scale are people who do not want to be satisfied with the small, but set themselves large goals and amounts. For example, every seventh (15%) survey participant disagrees with less than 100 million rubles, which is enough to fulfill all desires. And one in eight (12%) would like to have at least 1 billion rubles to provide for their families for a couple of generations.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

