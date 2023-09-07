Fossil subsidies are the focus of discussion in the run-up to new climate demonstrations in The Hague that are due to start on Saturday. In fact, it is mainly about tax benefits for businesses. Converted per inhabitant, we contribute 2100 euros to this. Pieter Pauw, researcher into climate finance and climate policy: “Maybe we should no longer want to grow ornamental flowers here in the winter.”

#Dutch #person #contributes #euros #annually #fossil #subsidies #expensive #inefficient