Telling someone that cancer has been discovered is a shock. If such a person says he suffers from heart failure, we quickly react a bit more lightly. Good luck yo! “Most people,” says cardiologist Jolien Roos-Hesselink, “don’t really know what it is, heart failure. But the prognosis is worse than most cancers.” She therefore thinks it is high time for action.

