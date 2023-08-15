Chelsea is going through a few seasons of transition after the departure of Román Abramóvich and the arrival of Todd Boehly as the new visible face of the London club. The 2022/23 campaign was not the best in terms of sports performance since they did not even manage to qualify for a European competition and now, led by Pochettino, they want to return to the top places in the Premier League with a very ambitious project.
With the intention of generating a true reconstruction within the squad and fighting again for the most important titles, the new owner has decided to make a very important investment since he arrived in the run-up to last season.
In his first transfer market, the European summer one before the start of the 2022/23 season, these have been his signings:
|
PLAYER
|
FROM
|
TRANSFER VALUE
|
WESLEY FOFANA
|
LEICESTER CITY
|
$88 MILLION
|
MARC CUCURELLA
|
BRIGHTON
|
$71.5 MILLION
|
RAHEEM STERLING
|
MANCHESTER CITY
|
$61.5 MILLION
|
KALIDOU KOULIBALY
|
NAPOLI
|
$41.6 MILLION
|
CARNEY CHUKWUEMEKA
|
ASTON VILLA
|
$19.7 MILLION
|
PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG
|
BARCELONA
|
$13.3 MILLION
|
GABRIEL SLONINA
|
CHICAGO FIRE
|
$10 MILLION
|
DENIS ZAKARIA
|
JUVENTUS
|
$3.3 MILLION (ON LOAN)
Despite this investment, the team did not perform up to the circumstances and the directors, led by the American magnate, decided to fire Thomas Tuchel and give way to Graham Potter, who arrived from Brighton after they paid a release clause. rescission greater than 20 million dollars. Today, many of these signings are no longer in the Blue squad like Koulibaly and Aubameyang while Slonina went on loan.
In the midst of this, the winter market arrived and they made a new investment again. These were the signings that were made during the month of January:
|
PLAYER
|
FROM
|
TRANSFER VALUE
|
ENZO FERNANDEZ
|
BENFICA
|
$132.5 MILLION
|
MYKHAYLO MUDRYK
|
Shakthar Donetsk
|
$76.6 MILLION
|
BENOIT BADIASHILE
|
MONACO
|
$41.6 MILLION
|
NONI MADUEKE
|
PSV
|
$38.3 MILLION
|
bad taste
|
LYONS
|
$32.8 MILLION
|
ANDREY SANTOS
|
VASCO DA GAMA
|
$13.7 MILLION
|
DAVID DATRO FOFANA
|
MOLD
|
$13.1 MILLION
|
JOAO FELIX
|
ATHLETIC MADRID
|
$12 MILLION (ON LOAN)
The most resonant signings was that of Enzo since he arrived after being world champion with Argentina in the Qatar 2022 World Cup where he was chosen as the best young player of the tournament in which he was key for the Argentina team throughout throughout the entire competition. Despite his arrival, and his very good level, Chelsea ended up out of European positions with a very poor collective performance.
Another investment loomed ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, which has just begun, and that’s how it was since the Blues have invested a huge amount of money to give Mauricio Pochettino every taste. The signings have been:
|
PLAYER
|
FROM
|
TRANSFER VALUE
|
MOISES CAICEDO
|
BRIGHTON
|
$146.1 MILLION
|
CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU
|
RB LEIPZIG
|
$65.7 MILLION
|
AXEL DISASI
|
MONACO
|
$50 MILLION
|
NICOLAS JACKSON
|
VILLARREAL
|
$40 MILLION
|
LESLEY UGOCHUKWU
|
rennes
|
$30 MILLION
|
ROBERT SANCHEZ
|
BRIGHTON
|
$25 MILLION
|
ANGELO GABRIEL
|
SAINTS
|
$16.4 MILLION
Today, Chelsea is the team that has invested the most in the 2023/24 European summer transfer market, surpassing Arsenal by more than 80 million dollars.
How much money have you spent so far?
Since the arrival of Todd Boehly, Chelsea have disbursed the spectacular figure of 1.04 trillion dollars in transfers. Now, all the pressure will be on the players who aim to return to the forefront of English and European football.
