There you are in your car with your bottle of coke or non-alcoholic beer, without a bottle opener. Fortunately, there are sharp parts on your car that you can use to open them, but there is a risk of damage. Unless you do it with this opener next to your seat.

Alcohol has no place in a car. But occasionally you feel like a coke, bottle of water or an alcohol-free beer behind the wheel. Without a bottle opener, only one special skill helps: some people can open the cap of a bottle with the cap of a second bottle, or with a lighter. But if you can’t, there’s always that hidden bottle opener in your car.

Skoda

Modern cars have almost everything: entertainment software, heated seats, parking sensors and USB ports. But some brands go even further. Skoda, for example, tries to integrate idiosyncratic tricks into all its cars, such as an ice scraper with a tire profile meter in the cover of the tank opening, a handy clip in the windscreen style for parking tickets, for example, and an umbrella in the driver's door.

Been in the car since the 60s

Few people know that there is also a hidden bottle opener in all cars. And for quite a long time, namely since the 1950s and early 1960s. They are located in the buckle of your seat belts.

Holes in the buckle

The usually rectangular holes of the buckle not only ensure that you stay in place in the event of a collision, but can also be used as a bottle opener. Of course, you are not supposed to unfasten your seat belt to open a bottle while driving. There are a few car brands where the buckle does not work, but in that case you can use the bracket-shaped door catch as an alternative.

You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only respectful comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a conversation with people who stand by what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking 'Login' at the top right of our site.

