Nothing Emily in Paris it is plausible. Neither the professional position he occupies at his age (22 years old), nor his closet full of luxury brands nor, of course, his adventures in the French capital. But when the first season premiered, despite the dire reviews, Sixty million people watched it in its first month of broadcast on Netflix. In 2022, the series received a Golden Globe nomination and Lily Collins was nominated for best supporting actress at a gala that was not held, in part, due to criticism of the lack of racial diversity in the jury and, also in part , due to an investigation revealed by the Los Angeles Times, which accused the producers of the series of having bought part of said jury with a very luxurious trip to Paris to witness part of the filming.

But none of this has stopped the expectation with which the third season has been released this week. Neither the implausibility of the script, nor the clichés with which he approaches Paris, nor the shadow of that fraud. Shortly after its premiere in 2020, The Daily Beast wrote a report titled “People hate so much Emily in Paris that it is a global crisis» in which it was analyzed how it was so beaten by the media and social networks that it ended up becoming a viral phenomenon. You had to see it to hate it. Hence, in recent times it has become the perfect example of the hate watchingan Anglo-Saxon concept that goes far beyond guilty pleasure, arguing that the rage of seeing something completely bad generates addiction, and that has been applied to series such as scandal, Smash or the last seasons of Homelands. Until Emily came along and she ousted them all.

Yesterday the Diet Prada Instagram account collected some tweets analyzing the phenomenon. «hate to see Emily in Paris In just one night it is already a tradition,” one user tweeted. “every bad review of Emily in Paris It just makes me want to see it more”, commented another. «Emily in Paris talks about aspiration, about clichés, in such an explicit and even tacky way that it gives us the same pleasure as seeing a reality show bad or criticize Instagram photos,” he analyzed another report on slate, which also reflected on the fact that it was released at the worst of the pandemic and just before the US presidential elections, a time when escapism, in its most explicit and even crude form, was necessary…

In addition, it allows us to become part of the digital conversation: just put in Google and Twitter hate watching to realize that all ‘hate’ content revolves around the same series. Emily in Paris She has been making money for three years with the clothes and accessories that appear in it, but she can also say that it is the only series in which the furious criticism grows proportionally to the viewings.