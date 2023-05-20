Home page politics

From: Andrew Schmid

Split

Katharina Schulze and Ludwig Hartmann, top candidates of the Bavarian Greens for the state elections in October 2023, at the state party conference in Erlangen. © Daniel Karmann/dpa

The Greens propose a baby stake in wind turbines. Every newborn should get a 3000 euro share – and a “strong return” on their 18th birthday.

Erlangen – The Bavarian Greens meet in Central Franconia for the state party conference. The party leadership wants to present its program for the state elections in October and demonstrate unity. Especially after Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) declared the Greens to be their biggest rival and there was trouble at federal level because of nepotism and the heating law. The Greens’ top candidate Katharina Schulze focused on Saturday morning on green core issues: environmental protection, renewable energies – and a wind turbine push for newborns.

Bavarian Greens: Every baby should become a shareholder in wind turbines

Schulze wants to give children in the Free State a share in the ownership of wind turbines when they are born. “The wind turbines in the state forest will then belong to Bavaria’s children,” she explained. According to this, every baby in the Free State should get a 3,000-euro share of the wind turbines, and a “strong return” on their 18th birthday.

Co-lead candidate Ludwig Hartmann said: “We have been fighting for sun and wind for a long time – and many citizens* too. And what a fight that is, also against the Söder government. If we govern the Greens in Bavaria, nobody will have to fight so much to get something useful like a wind turbine.”

Greens want a state-owned energy company for Bavaria

In addition, Schulze and Hartmann spoke out in favor of the nationalization of parts of the energy production in the Free State. Specifically, the duo proposed a public energy company for Bavaria. Its goal must be to create electricity from 100 percent renewable energy sources.

1000 solar energy systems are to be built every year on roofs, facades and parking lots. 200 wind turbines are to be built in the state forest. Both spoke out in favor of a solar obligation not only on new residential and commercial buildings, but also on roof renovations of older buildings. The hydroelectric power plants on the Danube, Isar, Lech and Main are to be bought back from the company Uniper. “The CSU is blocking new wind turbines and preventing cheap electricity,” said Schulze. “It allows Bavaria’s climate to heat up unchecked.”

On Friday, the delegates in Erlangen nominated their top candidates for the next European elections, Malte Gallée (Bayreuth) and Henrike Hahn (Munich). In addition to the top duo of Schulze and Hartmann and the party chairmen Eva Lettenbauer and Thomas von Sarnowski, Minister of State Claudia Roth was also expected in Erlangen on Saturday, and Federal Chairwoman Ricarda Lang on Sunday. (as/dpa)