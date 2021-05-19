ofMatthias Kernstock shut down

The corona vaccinations are picking up faster and faster. But so far not everyone has been able to be vaccinated who wants it. Many Germans let their anger run free online, as reported by extratipp.com *.

Berlin – The corona vaccinations should be in just under three weeks everyone in Germany can get an appointment – without the still valid order according to risk groups. The prioritization is to be lifted from June 7th, as Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) announced on Monday in Berlin after a corresponding decision with the heads of department of the federal states. The priority lists according to age, illnesses and occupation introduced since vaccination started five months ago should then be dropped in practices and regional vaccination centers. From June 7th, company and private doctors should also regularly vaccinate.

Health Minister Spahn asks Germans to be patient with vaccinations

At the same time, Spahn asked for patience. The end of the prioritization does not mean that everyone can then get appointments within a few days. As announced, the vaccinations would continue “well into the summer”. Appointments that have already been agreed would not lapse, but should be kept. In addition, at least 15 million first and second vaccinations are planned until June 7th – many of them according to the prioritization.

The sense of prioritization

The official sequence was introduced because of the initially foreseeable lack of vaccine. Declared goal: to quickly protect people at the highest risk of severe and fatal corona courses. In Group 1, people over 80, people in nursing homes and health workers with a high risk of infection came out. This was followed by group 2 with people aged 70 and over, with diseases such as cancer, kindergarten teachers and teachers at primary schools. The third and last group is now vaccinated, which includes not only those over 60, but also professional groups who cannot work from home – such as supermarket salespeople and bus drivers. There is no group 4 in the vaccination regulation: Then everyone has a turn.

In total, more than 40 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Germany. But many citizens feel left alone. © Facebook

“Every Assi is vaccinated, but not me”: Many Germans pissed off because of the order in which they were vaccinated

But many Germans are still not vaccinated. For some, the lack of understanding grows. The anger of the unvaccinated erupts on social media. “Every Assi is vaccinated, just not me“, Wrote Bernd U. in a Facebook post on the subject of vaccination prioritization. Extratipp.com* has compiled the tenor from the social networks.

Bernd U. is not alone with his anger. Martin Schwabe comments on Faz.net-Facebook: “There are 40-50 million citizens missing, that is 80 to 100 million vaccine doses. And it would be nice if you could at least find out approximately when you could expect an appointment.“The list of similar comments is endless. Sandra Thesing writes on Facebook: “The whole thing is getting on my nerves. I had my family doctor put me on the waiting list today, there are only 300 people ahead of me. And then everyone who has relationships, really to …“

The subject of vaccination prioritization is hotly debated on social media. © Facebook

Current status of corona vaccinations in Germany

More than 70 percent of the over-60s are vaccinated at least once, almost 25 percent completely. In total, more than 40 million vaccine doses have now been administered. 37 percent of German citizens (30.8 million) are vaccinated at least once – 11.2 percent (9.3 million) are fully vaccinated. The Saarland has the highest quota of at least first vaccinated persons at 41.4 percent. Saxony is behind with 32 percent. More than 40 percent should be vaccinated at least once by the end of May. One in seven people will then have full vaccination protection, expect the federal and state governments. Sources: With extracts from the DPA. * extratipp.com is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.