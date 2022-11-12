“Jeepers Creepers: The Reincarnation of the Devil” arrives in theaters, a horror film directed by Timo Vuorensola. With the tape, the written story Víctor Salva, originally released in 2001, is resumed, and fans hope that this plot will be at the height of the first and second installments, which are the most popular among the fandom.

In “Jeepers Creepers: Reborn,” Laine is forced to travel with her boyfriend, Chase, to experience activities surrounding the urban legend of the creeper. As the scenes go by, she will notice that everything she thought was false comes to life, even the ruthless creature, one that has returned after 23 years with only one goal: to eat. The film opens in Peru on November 17. VIDEO: BF Distribution.