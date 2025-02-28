Every 15 minutes a person dies in Spain waiting for a help from the Dependency Law

Every quarter of an hour a person dies in Spain who was waiting to be evaluated or receiving benefits or services based on the Dependency Law. They were, in 2024, a total of 34,252 citizens who “did not died for that cause, but they did with the unfulfilled expectation of exercising their rights and receiving attention,” according to the XXV Opinion of the State Observatory of the State Observatory prepared by the State Association of Managing Directors in Social Services, presented this Friday at Congress.

‘Low cost’ dependence: 40% of people with some degree of dependence are careful for a family member at home

Faced with this data, at the end of last year there were 1,636,757 people in a situation of recognized dependence (69,650 more than in 2023, 4.4% more), which “means that 3.4% of the Spanish population needs support of greater or lesser intensity to develop the basic activities of daily life,” according to the report. In addition to those who are already in the system, 270,325 people are waiting to be treated: half of them, 127,879, remain pending assessment; The rest is in a limbo, waiting for recognized resources to be assigned.

José Manuel Ramírez, president of the Association of Managers, has drawn a dependency system that advances at different rhythms based on the Autonomous Community and is being consolidated as a low -cost model (“Low Cost”, Said the expert) who chooses to pay minimal benefits to a family member for care (269 euros per month for 24/7 attention) instead of resorting to the use of professional services. This is the attention that four out of ten dependents receive and that falls mostly on women: three out of four family caregivers are.

This model, Ramírez explained, also has economic consequences: the impact on employment generation decreases, which for the first time since 2020 is below 40 jobs for every million euros of public investment in the system, and also decreases the return rate to the State through societies tax, social security fees, IRPF, etc., which with 40.1%, is located at its lowest rate of the last four years.

This low cost system also collaborates that many administrations choose as a single provision to make a telecare. This modus operandi, which in some communities such as Madrid suppose one in six interventions, goes out to return to regional governments, according to Ramírez: the minimum level of financing per person is higher than the cost of these devices.

The system advances towards the low cost despite the fact that last year an investment maximum was reached, with 12,189 million euros, Ramírez has denounced. A figure that represents 0.8% of GDP and that is half of what EU countries dedicate on average. “The system must necessarily go to 2% of GDP,” managers explained. And so it is planned, they have added, but by 2050.

Take the waiting time

The managers have denounced that the waiting time rose last year in ten days, passing, on average, 324 days since an applicant asks for the aid until he receives it at 334. This delay is almost doubled the ideal waiting time, which is set in 180 days, and explains in part that more than 34,000 people died waiting for that benefit last year.

The report also reflects the inequality with which communities address dependence. The weighted analysis of several elements throws a map in which the two Castillas obtain more than an 8 out of 10, compared to “three communities with an endemic problem that weigh the entire system”: Canary Islands, Catalunya and Murcia. In between, the Valencian Community, Balearic Islands, Madrid, Andalusia, Extremadura, Aragon and Galicia approve (are between 6.4 and a 5.3 of note) while they suspend Navarra, the Basque Country, La Rioja (these three are between 4 and 5), Asturias, Ceuta and Melilla, Cantabria and the three mentioned, which do not exceed 4.

Ramírez explained that the situation is still not comparable among the nine autonomies they have suspended. Navarra and Euskadi, for example, “have very potent social services” that allow to compensate in this way what the management of the agency does not cover. The head of the association has strongly criticized the Canary Islands (“Desidia and Impericia”, has defined) and Catalonia (“terrible by volume, one in three cases on the waiting list is there”).

What changes with the reform of the Law of Dependency and Disability approved by the Government



The expert has defended in Congress that few social issues reaches both consensus and the attention to people in dependency, and has defined the law as the greatest social advance in the country in the last 20 years. But the managers’s report also warns that 18 years after approval the system “still does not develop its potential.” “Bureaucratic procedures, the few amounts of benefits, together with the low intensity of services and the impossibility of compatibility make a system Low Cost which is not very effective to meet the needs of people in a dependency situation, ”warns the dicta.