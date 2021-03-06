Everwild is the promising new game that Rare has been working on for a while. The English studio will go from the seas of Sea of ​​Thieves to magical worlds where all kinds of creatures and animals will make an appearance. At the moment it is not that we know too much about one of the most interesting titles of Xbox Game Studios, but the little that we are reading or hearing about Everwild makes us look forward to it. The latest information comes from Rare itself and is that one of its developers claims that Everwild is going to be something never seen before.

This information is collected by the always active Idle Sloth, a Twitter user given to looking for news related to the world of Xbox, and shows us the profile of LinkedIn by James James Blackhawk, the chief designer at Everwild, who has shared a post from a colleague on the social network dedicated to employment in which it is said that Rare is looking for new talent among its ranks.

So far there is nothing new, the fact is that in the text that James adds in the shared post, he comments how special it is to work at Rare, since in addition to being a study with history they have a game “never before seen in the world ”, making it clear that they are facing a game of the most original and special in their field.

Who knows if Xbox will soon bring us news about it, more after all the rumors that point to an event at the end of the month. For now, we have to wait for Everwild to show itself again and hopefully it will be accompanied by new gameplay and a multitude of information.