In less than a month the E3 will be back, this time in a digital format that will bet on the maximum interaction of both the press and the fans, thanks to a virtual portal and an app that will serve to keep us active in conferences, meetings with other attendees, forums, virtual stands, events , videos, articles and everything you need to make us feel like in the very city of Los Angeles.
The Xbox and Bethesda conference could be like one big showcase, where we will see a lot of games, including more than one AAA from Xbox Game Publishing. But while we wait for more details of the Xbox conference at E3 2021, the well-known Jeff Grubb has been revealing through social networks and the podcast, the games that will not appear at the event. During yesterday he indicated that Elden Ring would not be at E3 2021, but this long-awaited video game has been joined by three more, in a list that is already one of the most interesting. Before continuing, we remind you that they are only rumors, and we will have to wait to see if this ends up being real or not.
Everwild, Hellblade 2 and Kojima’s game wouldn’t be at E3 2021
As mentioned by the reliable Jeff Grubb through a direct via Twitch, the first to fall off the Xbox exclusive games list, would be Everwild. The new RARE IP with a launch throughout 2022 and its arrival on Xbox Game Pass on day one, we would not see it at the Redmond conference. Although after being developed for 5 years and only a year after its launch, the logical thing would be that we see a new gameplay and even the launch date.
The second exclusive to fall off the list would be the highly anticipated Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2. The sequel to the acclaimed action adventure Ninja Theory was presented at the last The Game Awards 2019 event, where it was shown for the first time with a trailer executed. in real time that left us all stunned. Its release date is far from clear, and with the few details shared, E3 2021 would be the perfect setting.
Both Ubisoft and Kojima could be collaborating with Xbox Game Pass
Finally, we find the supposed exclusive Kojima game for Xbox that has been talked about so much. Apparently this unknown unannounced project would not be at E3 either, therefore there would still be time to know the first details of the alleged new game from Kojima and Microsoft.
