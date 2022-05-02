After Richarlison scored Everton’s only goal against Chelsea, Everton fans threw a smoke “Shamrock” near the player, as an expression of celebration of the goal.

And from his excessive celebration, Richarlison picked up the “shamrock” and threw it back at the crowd with force, and it has not been revealed yet if the torch caused any injury to any of the fans.

According to British sources, the English Football Association opened an investigation into the incident, based on the footage and the report of the match referee, Rob Friend.

And the sources expected that Richarlison would be punished by depriving him of participating in 3 league matches, in the last decisive rounds.

The absence of Richarlison would be a major blow to Everton, who are competing to stay and avoid relegation, given that the Brazilian international is the star of the first team.

Richarlison’s goal revived Everton’s hopes of staying and avoiding bidding farewell to the top-flight league for the first time in 68 years, after raising his score to 32 points in 18th place, two points behind Burnley and Leeds United, sixteenth and seventeenth, respectively, but he played a game less than them.