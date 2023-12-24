In the next football battle of the Premier League, Everton and Manchester City face each other in a duel that promises overflowing emotions. With a month of exceptional performance, Liverpool are looking to maintain their winning streak. However, Manchester City, recently crowned Club World Cup champions, arrive with the confidence and determination of an elite team. An unmissable confrontation that promises to redefine the title race.
The Premier League is back, and on this 19th day of the competition we will have a duel between two historic players in the league. Everton hosts Manchester City in a very important match for the interests of both teams. Below we leave you all the information about the match:
In which stadium is Everton vs Manchester United played?
City: Liverpool, England
Stadium: Goodison Park
Date: Wednesday, November 27
Schedule: 21:15 in Spain, 17:15 in Argentina and 14:15 in Mexico
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
How can you watch Everton vs Manchester City on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Everton vs Manchester City on television in Mexico?
Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Everton vs Manchester City on television in Argentina?
DirecTV
How can you watch Everton vs Manchester City on television in the United States?
C.B.S.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Tottenham
|
2-1D
|
Premier League
|
Fulham
|
1 (6-7) 1
|
Carabao Cup
|
Burnley
|
0-2V
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
2-0V
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle
|
3-0V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Fluminense
|
4-0V
|
Club World Cup
|
Urawa Reds
|
0-3V
|
Club World Cup
|
Crystal Palace
|
2-2
|
Premier League
|
Red Star
|
2-3V
|
UCL
|
Luton Town
|
1-2V
|
Premier League
Pep Guardiola's men will travel to this match in Liverpool with Kevin De Bruyne missing due to a hamstring injury. The doubts of Haaland and Doku are also added.
Everton: Pickford; Ashley Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Onana, McNeil, Jack Harrison; Doucuré, Calvert-Lewin.
Manchester City:Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Aké, Gvardiol; Bernardo Silva, Rico Lewis, Rodri, Grealish, Foden; Julian Alvarez
Everton 1-2 Manchester City
#Everton #Manchester #City #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply