He Manchester City of Pep Guardiola preparing to face a new challenge in the Premier League facing the sunset of the competition. After drawing 1-1 against the real Madrid in Champions League, Pep’s men cannot relax, much less fall asleep, if they want to aspire to win the league title. Perhaps, Guardiola’s intention in the first leg of the semifinals, by not making any rotation, was to leave those who did not see a minute that day as starters for this next match, such as Julian Alvarez, Ryad Mahrez and Phil Fodenamong others.
Even though that him Everton They are in the last places of the table and seem to have no regularity in their game, they have a greater need to get the three points in any way, with the intention of avoiding relegation. It is there where it can get complex for Pep’s menwho also have other types of emergencies.
In which stadium is Everton vs. Manchester City played?
City: Liverpool
Stadium: Goodison Park
Date: sunday may 14
Match time: 15:00 in Spain, 10:00 in Argentina and 7:00 in Mexico
Referee: Anthony Taylor
VAR: to be confirmed
How can you watch Everton vs. Manchester City on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: Movistar+
How can you watch Everton vs. Manchester City on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Everton vs. Manchester City on television in Mexico?
Television channel: Paramount+
live streaming: Paramount+
How can you watch Everton vs. Manchester City on television in the United States?
Television channel: Telemundo
Live stream: fuboTV
How can you watch Everton vs. Manchester City on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
Radio stations to follow the game in Spain
It can be followed through the main stations in the country Radio Marca, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER, Onda Cero and National Radio.
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Brighton
|
Win: 5-1
|
premier league
|
leicester
|
Draw: 2-2
|
premier league
|
newcastle
|
Loss: 4-1
|
premier league
|
Crystal Palace
|
Draw: 0-0
|
premier league
|
fulham
|
Loss: 3-1
|
premier league
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
real Madrid
|
Draw: 1-1
|
Champions
|
leeds
|
Win: 2-1
|
premier league
|
Westham
|
Win: 3-0
|
premier league
|
fulham
|
Win: 2-1
|
premier league
|
Arsenal
|
Win: 4-1
|
premier league
possible alignments
Everton:
Pickford, Patterson, Mina, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Garner, Gana, Iwobi, Doucuré, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin
Manchester City: Ederson, Stones, Laporte, Dias, Akanji, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Julián Álvarez, Foden
90min forecast
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
