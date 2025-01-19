Follow the Premier League football match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur live
Generated by BeSoccer
The meeting Everton – Tottenham Hotspur of the Premier League, which is played at Goodison Park at 3:00 p.m. can be seen live through
DAZN, DAZN 2, DAZN 2 Bar, MAX
and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.
Everton – Tottenham Hotspur
Classification and statistics between Everton – Tottenham Hotspur
Everton comes into the match after having faced each other the day before the
Aston Villa
while Tottenham Hotspur played their last Premier League match against
Arsenal
. He Everton currently occupies the position number 16 of the Premier League with 20 points, while their rival,
Tottenham Hotspuroccupies the place 15 with 24 points.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, Everton’s schedule, Tottenham Hotspur’s schedule and Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.
Show comments
{“allowComment”:”allowed”,”articleId”:”article-10273268″,”url”:”https://www.lavanguardia.com/deportes/futbol/everton-tottenham-hotspur-premier -league-ca-en-live-ctx.html”,”livefyre-url”:”article-10273268″}
Loading next content…
#Everton #Tottenham #Hotspur #football #match #Matchday #live
Leave a Reply