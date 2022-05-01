with videoEverton have achieved a hugely important victory in the battle against relegation. Frank Lampard defeated his former club Chelsea 1-0 at Goodison Park.

Brazilian attacker Richarlison scored the winning goal for Everton exactly one minute after the break. The Brazilian put pressure on César Azpilicueta and hit the target of Demarai Gray, much to the delight of the 40,000 fans at Goodison Park. Two hours before the game, the stadium was already crowded and last night Everton fans set off fireworks at the Chelsea squad hotel to keep the players awake. After Richarlison's goal, Everton held out, thanks in part to a fabulous save by Jordan Pickford after an hour of play. Hakim Ziyech came in for Azpilicueta after 68 minutes, but he too could not make the difference. No more goals were scored in the seven minutes of extra time, with which Everton took three very important points. Everton did that without Manchester United mercenary Donny van de Beek, who has been injured in his thigh for several weeks.

Lampard’s team is now on 32 points after 33 games. This leaves Everton two points less than Burnley and Leeds United, but the Liverpool club has also played one game less than the clubs that still have to catch up in the fight against relegation. Everton were last relegated in 1951 and have played at the highest level in England since 1954.

Tottenham Hotspur beat Leicester City 3-0 in northeast London. Harry Kane opened the score for Spurs in the 20th minute on a pass from Heung-Min Son. In the second half, Son himself scored twice for Antonio Conte’s team, both times on a pass from Dejan Kulusevski. Steven Bergwijn came in in the 82nd minute for the South Korean, who has 18 goals and thus Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah (22 goals for Liverpool) still in his sights with four rounds to go.

Leicester City gave important players such as Wesley Fofana, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison a rest with a view to the return in Stadio Olimpico next Thursday. AS Roma and Leicester City will then compete after the 1-1 draw in England for a ticket to the final of the Conference League, in which Olympique Marseille or Feyenoord will be the opponent in Tirana on Wednesday 25 May.

Tottenham Hotspur are now fourth with 61 points. This gives Spurs one point more than Arsenal, who start the London derby at West Ham United at 5.30 pm. West Ham will be level with number six Manchester United with a win, but David Moyes’s team will play against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday for a place in the Europa League final against Rangers or RB Leipzig.

