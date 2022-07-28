London (DPA)

Everton Football Club announced today, Thursday, the signing of Dwight McNeill, the Burnley winger.

McNeill, 22, scored 7 goals in 134 Premier League games with Burnley, who left him after the team was relegated to the English Premier League “Championship” last season.

McNeill, who started his career with Manchester United before joining Burnley Academy, reached an agreement with the Everton management to join the team for a period of 5 years.

“It feels great to be part of this team,” McNeill told Everton TV.

“When I heard about Everton’s interest, I wanted to get it done right away because of the club and how good the team is,” McNeill explained.

“I can’t wait to play under a coach like Frank Lampard, who will undoubtedly help me increase my technical performance – and that’s what I want to do and improve,” the former Burnley player added.