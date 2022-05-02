In trouble the author of the goal at Chelsea. The smoke bomb ended up in an empty area, but the gesture could still cost three rounds of stop

The joy of scoring the goal that keeps Everton afloat in the battle for salvation was such that Richarlison didn’t think twice about sending the still smoking blue flare back to the stands that his fans had thrown onto the pitch as a sign of jubilation for his goal at Chelsea. In truth, it seems that the Brazilian launched the smoke bomb towards Gwladys Street End, a sector of Goodison Park where there were no fans and no one would have been injured, but the gesture could still cost him three days of disqualification, with the Football Association who has already opened an investigation into the incident.

Violent conduct – “That gesture is part of violent conduct and was absolutely red card. I would be surprised if the authorities didn’t take action. He should be disqualified, ”commented Keith Hackett, former UK chief referee. “We will investigate the matter but, as far as we are concerned, Richarlison was just trying to get it off the lawn,” reads instead the statement released to the Sun by an Everton spokesperson. See also The great operations that Raiola carried out in the transfer market

On the front page – Today the photo of the attacker with the flare in hand is in all the UK newspapers, while the video of him throwing it is not sure where in the stands it has been circulating on the net since yesterday. “When we play at Goodison it’s fantastic and today the crowd was the twelfth man,” underlined coach Frank Lampard, who now risks losing Richarlison for several days, which could cost Everton dearly in the match so as not to relegate.

