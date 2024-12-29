Follow the Premier League football match between Everton and Nottingham Forest live
Generated by BeSoccer
The meeting Everton – Nottingham Forest of the Premier League, which is played at Goodison Park at 4:00 p.m. can be seen live through
DAZN, DAZN 3
and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.
Everton – Nottingham Forest
Classification and statistics between Everton – Nottingham Forest
Everton comes into the match after having faced each other the day before the
Manchester City
while Nottingham Forest played their final Premier League match against
Tottenham Hotspur
. He Everton currently occupies the position number 16 of the Premier League with 17 points, while their rival,
Nottingham Forestoccupies the position 2 with 37 points.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, Everton’s schedule, Nottingham Forest’s schedule and Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.
Show comments
{“allowComment”:”allowed”,”articleId”:”article-10239868″,”url”:”https://www.lavanguardia.com/deportes/futbol/everton-nottingham-forest-premier -league-ca-en-live-ctx.html”,”livefyre-url”:”article-10239868″}
Loading next content…
#Everton #Nottingham #Forest #football #match #Matchday #live
Leave a Reply