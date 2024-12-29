







The meeting Everton – Nottingham Forest of the Premier League, which is played at Goodison Park at 4:00 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN, DAZN 3

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Everton – Nottingham Forest

Classification and statistics between Everton – Nottingham Forest

Everton comes into the match after having faced each other the day before the



Manchester City



while Nottingham Forest played their final Premier League match against



Tottenham Hotspur



. He Everton currently occupies the position number 16 of the Premier League with 17 points, while their rival,

Nottingham Forestoccupies the position 2 with 37 points.

