London (AFP)

Aston Villa inflicted its guest Everton with its second loss in a row in the English Football League, by defeating it 2-1 in the opening of the second stage competitions.

Aston Villa with their coach, former Liverpool and international midfielder Steven Gerrard, won their first victory this season, after losing to Bournemouth with two clean goals in the first stages.

On the other hand, Everton, who struggled last season to avoid relegation in the last stage, led by Chelsea player and Gerrard teammate in the former “Three Lions” team Frank Lampard, suffered his second loss in a row, after falling to Chelsea 0-1 in the opening.

Everton thought that he had done the most difficult after opening the scoring from a corner kick, followed by Anthony Gordon in the net, but the referee returned to the video assistant referee “the mouse” to cancel the goal due to an offside situation on the scorer “25”.

Aston Villa responded with a correct goal, after the Scotsman John McGinn cut the ball in front of his team’s area, passed it long in the back of the defense, towards Ole Watkins on the right arcade, and from inside the area to striker Danny Ings, who dribbled and fired a powerful ball out of the reach of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford «31». .

Everton finished the first half, after failing to hit the three blocks of his opponents’ goal in six of his 11 matches outside his home in the “Premier League”.

The guests pressed at the beginning of the second half, and Demari Gray hit a surprisingly powerful ball that was blocked by Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinis (53), while Villa lost after 6 minutes the efforts of Brazilian player Philippe Coutinho to injury, to replace him with Argentine Emiliano Buendia, who had the good fortune of his coach by doubling the result in the minute. 86 with a second assist from Watkins, before Everton reduced the difference with friendly fire, after French defender Lucas Digne turned the ball into his own net by mistake (87).

The conflict raged between the two teams in the last minutes, so goalkeeper Martinis saved the equalizing ball after a shot from Gordon in the first minute of added time, before four minutes later Belgian substitute Amadou Onana wasted a point-sharing ball, so Martinis returned and countered another shot by Gordon “97”.