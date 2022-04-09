Man Utd

The fight for the last place in the Champions League is a battle between Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham and Manchester United. In fact, one of them will even be out of European competition. The ‘hammers’ start with an advantage, but the ‘red devils’ do not give up and will fight until the end. With Cristiano Ronaldo, everything is possible.

Ace to follow: the Portuguese duo. The combination of performance Cristiano Ronaldo (12 goals + 3 assists) and Bruno Fernandes (9 goals and 6 assists) is vital. Between the two they have produced 43.75% of the goals and 22.5% of the assists.