London (dpa)

Everton manager Sean Dyche has admitted he was surprised by his team’s poor start to the Premier League season, despite knowing in advance the challenges they would face.

Everton are bottom of the Premier League table, having lost all four of their games so far, including a 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa, their second consecutive defeat after leading 2-0.

Everton have lost their first four games of the season for the first time since 1958 and will be hoping to turn their fortunes around against Leicester next week, who gave up a lead to draw with Crystal Palace.

While Everton have struggled to escape the bottom half of the table in recent seasons, Dyche did not expect his team to make a good start to the new campaign, but he did not expect them to suffer this much either. “I did not start the season expecting games to go easily, of course I did not,” said the Everton manager.

He added: “I have been in this field for a long time and I know the clear challenges and difficulties that we will face, and the players are not fully prepared yet.”

“We lost a lot of players through injuries and these are the challenges that come your way so I didn’t expect it to be easy,” Daish continued. “But I didn’t go into this season thinking that everything would be fine because we finished last season so strongly, of course not, there are a lot of challenges ahead of us.”

“We need to get things right, that’s my job and my responsibility,” Daish said.