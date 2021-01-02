Everton lost at home to West Ham in the 17th round of the English Premier League (Premier League). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Friday, January 1, and ended with a 1: 0 score in favor of the guests. The only goal at the end of the game was scored by Londoners’ midfielder Tomas Soucek.

The victory allowed West Ham to score 26 points and reach tenth in the championship. Everton has 29 points and the team is in fifth place.

Everton will play Wolverhampton away on 12 January next round. West Ham to host Burnley on 16 January