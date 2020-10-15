On Saturday lunchtime, Everton and the Liverpool FC to the 288th Merseyside Derby opposite and the signs are reversed. As the sovereign leader of the table, the Toffees receive the reigning champions in Goodison Park. Can Everton end a black streak this time?
We have the information about the cracker for you in the overview:
Looking for soccer stream live for free?
Everton will have to do without long-term injuries Gbamin and Tosun in the derby. With Mina and Digne it will be decided at short notice whether it will be enough for a job on Saturday. Gomes, Coleman and Allan should be fit again. Calvert-Lewin could break a nearly 100-year record if he scores against Liverpool in their fifth league game since the start of the season.
Liverpool FC go into the derby with a 2: 7 at Aston Villa in their luggage and will certainly be aggressive. With Alisson, however, the Reds are missing their regular goalkeeper – Adrian will replace him again – and Oxlade Chamberlain will continue to be out. Otherwise Jürgen Klopp can draw on unlimited resources, Mané and Thiago will also be there again.
The Toffees have won each of their seven season games to date. With Calvert-Lewin you have the current top European scorer in the center of the attack – the 23-year-old has nine goals in six games. However, Everton last won a derby exactly ten years ago – the last three games at home against Liverpool ended 0-0.
The Reds urgently need to shake off the 7-2 defeat at Aston Villa if they want to stand up to their eternal rivals. In addition, Liverpool were eliminated from the League Cup on penalties against Arsenal. The more willing the LFC will be to win this game.
The last five games of both clubs in the overview:
Everton FC
Everton – Brighton 4-2
Everton – West Ham 4: 1 (League Cup)
Crystal Palace – Everton 1: 2
Fleetwood – Everton 2: 5 (League Cup)
Everton – West Brom 5: 2
Liverpool FC
Aston Villa – Liverpool 7: 2
Liverpool – Arsenal 4: 5 nE (League Cup)
Liverpool – Arsenal 3-1
Lincoln – Liverpool 2: 7 (League Cup)
Chelsea – Liverpool 0: 2
Liverpool will be the first real endurance test for the high-flyers at Everton – and the Toffees will also pass these. Although there is some evidence for a scoring draw, Everton will break the curse under the leadership of James and win another derby after ten years.
Leave a Reply