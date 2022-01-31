After evaluating several candidates, Everton has chosen and formalized the arrival for the bench of Frank Lampard, who will now have the task of reviving the so far disappointing season of the Toffees (currently only 4 points on the relegation zone). He will have Paul Clement as his assistant. After Rafa Benitez was sacked, assistant manager Duncan Ferguson took over the Toffees and suffered a narrow defeat against Aston Villa. But from today the new adventure of Lampard begins. “It is a great honor for me to represent and manage a club of the size and tradition of Everton Football Club,” the manager said hotly to the official channels.