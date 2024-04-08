He Everton of England, in which he played James Rodriguez In the 2020-2021 season, he was sanctioned with the loss of two points, which is added to the six points that had already been subtracted this season, due to financial irregularities that were found in his accounts until 2023.

The Liverpool team was sanctioned at the end of 2023 for failing to comply with the financial rules of the Premier League in the period from 2020 to 2023, which resulted in a ten-point penalty that was appealed in court and ended in the subtraction of six units.

The celebration of Everton's goal against Manchester City. Photo:Efe Share

Everton is accused again by the Premier League for exceeding the 105 million pounds of losses in the three-year periods, which the competition allows and has received a new sanction that means that they go from having 29 points to having 27 and falling from box 17 to 16.

The 'toffies are getting closer and closer to the red zone of relegation, they are only two points away from the line currently marked by the Luton Town with 25 points and one more game.

A commission independent of the Premier League was in charge of analyzing the club's case and determined the sanction for the Evertonwhich may appeal the decision, a resolution that could come at the end of the season, so there may be controversy in the event of a relegation and then a recovery of the points subtracted.

According to Everton, the Premier League has tried to punish them twice, since in this second case, two of the three years involved were also part of the first sanction, in addition to arguing that the current sustainability rules of the competition are outdated and do not reflect inflation current. In the latest published accounts, those relating to the 2022-2023 season, Everton generated losses of 90 million pounds.

Everton is not the only club in the Premier League who has suffered sanctions this season, the Nottingham Forest It also lost four points due to financial irregularities. In addition, the Premier accused 115 irregularities Manchester Cityalso pointed out to the Leicester City and investigate Chelsea.

Match between Manchester City and Arsenal Photo:AFP Share

