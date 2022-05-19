Everton is saved from relegation and unleashes madness of its fans, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Everton fans.
The team where Yerry Mina plays was saved from losing the category.
May 19, 2022, 04:18 PM
Everton, without the Colombian Yerry Mina, absent due to injuryensured his permanence in the first division of English football, in a heart-stopping match against Crystal Palace.
Everton trailed 0-2 at home, and managed to come back from 3-2 to win and avoid relegation, one date at the end of the season in the Premier League.
