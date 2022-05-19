Friday, May 20, 2022
Everton is saved from relegation and unleashes madness of its fans, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2022
in Sports
Everton fans

Everton fans.

The team where Yerry Mina plays was saved from losing the category.

Everton, without the Colombian Yerry Mina, absent due to injuryensured his permanence in the first division of English football, in a heart-stopping match against Crystal Palace.

Everton trailed 0-2 at home, and managed to come back from 3-2 to win and avoid relegation, one date at the end of the season in the Premier League.

