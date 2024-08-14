Barcelona signed Vitor Roque as one of the greatest goal-scoring prospects in Brazil and, therefore, in the entire world. The player was under Xavi’s command for six months and was never able to even earn a place as a substitute. Now, with Hansi Flick in charge, the former Paranaense player has not fulfilled the expectations of the Barcelona team, which is why the Blaugrana are aiming for his departure this summer, having received an offer to sell him completely from the Premier League.
Sources close to the club confirm that Everton have put forward an offer of €25 million plus five million in variables to Barcelona to complete the transfer of Vitor. The Catalans rejected the offer from the Toffies, although they have left the door open to continue negotiating the signing as long as it is for a higher figure. The Blaugrana aim for a minimum of €30-35 million plus variables to give the youngster an exit this same market.
Roque knows that he is more than erased, therefore both he and his management are open to listening to offers this market to make his exit from the Catalan team a reality, as long as they come from Europe. No other market will be considered by the player, beyond the fact that he understands himself to be seriously relegated, not only is he below Lewandowski, but he was also surpassed by Pau Víctor. The market will be long for Vitor.
