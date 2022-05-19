The Toffees overturn the initial 0-2 and celebrate their stay in the top English championship. Burnley did not go beyond the 1-1 with Aston Villa, now they are two sides against Leeds to avoid the Championship. Equal Chelsea with Leicester

Ninety minutes of heartbeat, before Calvert-Lewin’s goal and salvation with one day to spare. Under two goals at the end of the first half, Frank Lampard’s Everton comeback dramatically the Crystal Palace, won 3-2 and moved to +4 against Leeds, arithmetically winning the stay in the Premier League. Three days before the last round of the championship, Chelsea and Aston Villa also took the field, respectively engaged in recoveries against Leicester and Burnley. Between the Blues and the Foxes it ends 1-1, with goals from Maddison and Marcos Alonso: Azpilicueta and teammates thus secure third place in the standings, moving to +3 from Conte’s Tottenham. The Clarets, on the other hand, recover after Barnes’ advantage and waste the opportunity to stretch to third from last place. See also F1 | Magnussen: "I followed Mercedes for almost the entire race"

CHELSEA-LEICESTER 1-1 – After the FA Cup final defeat to Liverpool, Tuchel’s side drew against Leicester at Stamford Bridge. On the pitch with Kantè and Jorginho in midfield and the trident made up of Ziyech, Lukaku and Pulisic forward, the Blues go under after 6 ‘: Maddison collects the ball on the frontline and sends it behind Mendy, forcing Chelsea to chase from the start of race. The Londoners respond with Ziyech and Lukaku, dangerous several times, but the equalizer came in the 34th minute with a volley by Marcos Alonso, caught in the area by Reece James. In the second half, Jorginho and his teammates pushed without finding the way to score. At the half hour Mount missed a goal already scored after an assist from Lukaku’s kiss, then Pickford denied the 2-1 to Ziyech, James, Rudiger and Chalobah.

FIGHT SALVATION – Everton and Burnley face Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, to try to stretch on Leeds, third from bottom in the standings and with no games to recover. The Toffees succeed in the enterprise, winning 3-2 after the initial double disadvantage: in the first half Richarlison tries to drag his own, but the goals of Mateta (header) and Ayew (good at turning around after a rebound in the area) seem to condemn Lampard’s team to ko. The music changes at the beginning of the second half, with Keane closing the gap, served by colleague Holgate, on the development of a free kick. The flicker of the equalizer, arrived in the 75th minute, bears the signature of Richarlison, while the saving goal is scored by Calvert-Lewin with 5 ‘from the end, with a header from a free-kick from Gray. Burnley, on the other hand, wasted a great opportunity, taking the lead at the end of the first half with a penalty from Barnes (for a foul by Buendia). Just the number 10 of Aston Villa marks the 1-1 following a great insertion, while at 70 ‘the referee gives a few seconds of hope to the Clarets: a suspected handball by Digne could give the guests a precious penalty , but following the consultation of the var it is all regular. It ends 1-1 and Burnley are now seventeenth, level on points with Leeds. The salvation fight will therefore be decided on the last day of the championship. See also Ariel Ortega confessed that he had the opportunity to play in Boca

