Liverpool (Reuters)

Everton Football Club announced today «Friday» that the government has approved the club’s plans to build a new 52,888-seat stadium in Bramley Moore, north of Liverpool.

Everton has played at Goodison Park since 1892, but the club has struggled to compete with other clubs in terms of matchday revenue, given the stadium’s capacity of only 40,000 seats.

Everton reached a formal agreement to lease the land on which it plans to build the stadium for a period of 200 years, and in 2017 announced plans to build a stadium overlooking the water, in order to bridge the gap with the major clubs.

Last month, Liverpool City Council unanimously approved the blueprints the club submitted for the new facility, before transferring it to the local government.

“The club today received confirmation of government approval of the plans,” Everton said in a statement on their website.

The club also plans to develop a community project in Goodison Park.

“It is estimated that the development of the stadium and plans for the Goodison Park legacy will provide a boost to the economy of £ 1.3 billion, create more than 15,000 jobs and attract 1.4 million new visitors to the city,” Everton added.